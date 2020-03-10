|
|
Gloria Osland
June 22, 1944 - February 29, 2020
Gloria (Eide) Osland, 75, died on February 29, 2020, at her home in Edgewater, FL with her husband Jim by her side. Gloria was born and raised in Portland, ND and was the youngest of 10 children. Gloria worked as a bank teller, a manager at a convenience store and a manager at a truck stop. The family moved several times as the years went on due to job opportunities. Each time the family moved, Gloria would reinvent herself and find something in her sphere of interest. Gloria is predeceased by her parents Olga and Elmer Eide; sisters Ruth, Ann Marie and Esther; and brothers Alvon, Olaf, George and David. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Jim; sisters Linda and Dagny; daughter Nancy (Jim); son Mark (Shannon); four beautiful grandchildren, Kate, Ryan, Ashley and Luke; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Halifax Health Hospice for their love and care during Gloria's last days. A celebration of Gloria's life will be on March 21, 2 to 4 pm, at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home, 406 S. Orange Street, New Smyrna Beach. The family would like to suggest casual dress for the celebration of life service. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 18, 2020