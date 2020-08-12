Glynn Gibson
August 21, 1945 - July 31, 2020
Glynn Gibson of New Smyrna Beach, FL, was a fan of people and loved a good chat, his kitty cat, C.J., and his family. The U.S. Navy veteran and proud International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union member left this life on July 31, 2020, just a few weeks shy of his 75th birthday. Glynn was born in Croydon, England, to James Arthur and Eileen Mary (Turrell) Gibson on August 21, 1945, 12 days before the end of World War II. Later, his parents made an international move to Canada with he and his brother in tow. Then in 1951 they crossed over to the United States to start an American life in New York. Glynn graduated from Walt Whitman High School in Long Island. After that, in 1964, Glynn enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he sailed the world in support of American operations during the Vietnam War. Glynn served
aboard two aircraft carriers, including the U.S.S. Franklin D. Roosevelt (CVA-42), where he escaped a deadly fire by chance. It was during his Navy days when he met two lifelong friends: the late Ronnie Thomas and Mark Plenge. Glynn and Mark would marry Ronnie's two sisters (Blanche {Thomas} Gibson and Wanda {Thomas} Plenge) in a double wedding. Glynn loved games - he was a fierce poker and word-game competitor, and pulled many all-nighters playing pinochle, chess, and Boggle. Take time out for a smoke break with Glynn and he would tell you a joke or two, talk about his team, the Miami Dolphins, and yours, and become an instant friend. As a boy, Glynn learned the accordion and squeezed out "Puff the Magic Dragon" to the delight
of his kids and nephew, Wayne Plenge. He was a great lover of music, though he refused to dance because it made him sweat. Glynn's favorite song was "Hotel California." Glynn is survived by his brother, Steve Gibson; sister Linda Gibson; son Mike Gibson; daughters, Michelle Gallas and Christine Taves; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Entombment and a military honors ceremony will be held at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater, FL, on August 21, 2020, at 2:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donate in Glynn's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, a charity dear to his heart.