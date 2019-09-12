Home

Dudley Funeral Homes, Inc. & Crematory - Edgewater Chapel
433 North Ridgewood Avenue
Edgewater, FL 32132
(386) 428-6487
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dudley Funeral Homes, Inc. & Crematory - Edgewater Chapel
433 North Ridgewood Avenue
Edgewater, FL 32132
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Veterans Wall of Honor Mausoleum in Sea Pines Memorial Gardens
Edgewater, FL
View Map
Golfred J. Turba


1928 - 2019
Golfred J. Turba Obituary
Golfred J. Turba
May 28, 1928 - September 11, 2019
Golfred J. Turba, 91, Edgewater, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Turba, a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, was born in Renton, PA and had been an area resident for 26 years, coming from Orlando. He was an electrical draftsman at Westinghouse for 40 years before his retirement and a member of Edgewater Landing Boat and Fish Club. Survivors include his children, Jenny (Julius VanBuskirk) Turba of Edgewater, Mark (Michelle) Turba of Tupelo, MS and Tim (Carol) Turba of Titusville and six grandchildren, Ashley Turba, Samantha Turba, Lia Turba, Chris Turba, Zachary Turba and Ryan Nacin. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Maryanna G. Turba in 2017. Visitation will be from 5PM until 7PM Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Dudley Edgewater Chapel, 433 N. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater. Funeral Service will be 10 AM Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Veterans Wall of Honor Mausoleum in Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater with a priest from Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach, officiating. Military honors will be rendered by members of American Legion Post #285, Edgewater.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
