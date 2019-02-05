Home

Gordon B. Chapman Jr.


Gordon B. Chapman Jr. Obituary
Gordon B. Chapman, Jr.
01/02/1932 - 02/04/2019
Gordon B. Chapman, Jr., 87, of Daytona Beach, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. Many thanks to everyone that helped care for Gordon, especially his friends Ed and Barbara Fee and Willard Boedeker. Gordon was born January 2, 1932 in Beverly, MA, attended Worcester Academy. He was a Navy veteran. He lived in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Florida before permanently relocating to Florida in the 1980's. Gordon was an antique collector and operated a shop on Seabreeze Blvd. He is predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Gordon Chapman Sr. He is survived by his cousins Robin Smith (Butterfield) and Cheryl Smith (Butterfield). Interment will be in Brighton, NY at the convenience of the family.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 10, 2019
