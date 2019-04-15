|
Goswin (Gus) John Walbroel
11/09/1932 - 04/13/2019
Goswin (Gus) John Walbroel, a longtime resident of Volusia County, died April 13, 2019. He was born November 9, 1932 in Rockville Center, NY and attended school in Massapequa, L.I., NY. He graduated from Amityville H.S. in 1950 and began employment with the Long Island State Park Commission. In 1953 he was drafted into the US Army to fight during the Korean War. He served as a Sargent in the 32nd Infantry Regiment and was awarded The Korean Service Metal with 1 Bronze Star, The Combat Infantry Badge, The United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. After being honorably discharged in 1954, he returned home to Massapequa, L.I. and resumed working for the Long Island State Park Commission, working his way up from Maintenance to General Foreman, then advancing to Park Superintendent with the New York State Park Commission. He finished his career working in the New York State Capital as the Coordinator of Park Maintenance Services for New York State Parks and Recreation, retiring in 1978 and moving to Glenwood, FL with his wife and children. He met the true love of his life, Marilyn Bygden Walbroel, as a young man, growing up in the same neighborhood. Their love story began by writing letters to each other while he was serving in Korea. It was in those letters that he asked her to wait for him. They were married April 24, 1955. Gus and Marilyn shared a beautiful life together. They loved camping with their 6 children, a tradition still enjoyed now by each of their children. Gus had other pastimes including woodworking, crosswords, reading, music, karaoke and spending with his family. He was a member of The Sanctuary, Deland, FL and a former member of the AmVets and American Legion in Deland. He is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, Marilyn; son Thomas Walbroel, Orange City; daughters Laurie Panasci-Ballash (Michael), Deland, Donna Griffin (Fred), Ormond Beach, Ellen Borden (Del), Deltona, Nancy Martin (Randy), Orange City; 20 Grandchildren; 15 Great Grandchildren; 15 Great Grandchildren; sisters Elizabeth Metz, Tavares, and Helen Norjen, Farmingdale NY. Gus was preceded in death by his daughter Karen Walbroel. A funeral will be held at The Sanctuary, 401 E. Taylor Road, Deland, FL on Friday, morning, April 19th, 2019. There will be a viewing from 9-10 a.m. and the Service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery with Military Honors in Mims, FL. A reception is planned afterwards at the Country Village Clubhouse in Orange City, FL. Arrangements under the careful direction of Lankford Funeral Home, Deland, Florida.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019