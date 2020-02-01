|
Grace A. Connifey
July 28, 1926 - Jan. 23, 2020
Grace A. Connifey, 93, of Daytona Beach Florida, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in her beloved home. Grace was born on July 28, 1926 in Brockton, Massachusetts to Andrew and Teresa Carroll McLane. Grace was an Office Administrator for the Central Intelligence Agency for 23 years. She retired from the agency in 1994. Since moving to Florida Grace became an avid golfer, but she lived for her Bridge Group. She always made time for her children, and grandchildren. Sadly, she missed meeting her only great-grand daughter. Survivors include four sons, Michael Connifey and his two children, Tyler and Cameron, by Kevin Connifey and his wife Kim with their two children Meghan and Ryan, and Ryan's wife Kristin with their daughter Evelynn, by Robert "Bob" Connifey and his wife Vicki and their two children Alyssa and Kendyl, and Paul Connifey, as well as a granddaughter Sarah. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John Connifey in May 2014 as well as her son Timothy, Sarah's father who died in 1992, and her best friend and sister Mary. Arrangements are under the care of Cardwell-Baggett & Summers Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.cardwellfuneral.com.
