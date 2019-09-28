Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Funeral Home
220 Palm Coast Parkway Southwest
Palm Coast, FL 32137
(386) 449-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace C. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace C. Johnson Obituary
Grace C. Johnson
September 24, 2019
Grace C. Johnson, of Palm Coast, Florida and St. Andrew, Jamaica W.I., passed away at home surrounded by her children, siblings and niece on September 24, 2019. She was an employee of the Flagler County Court House for seven (7) years as a Clerk, where she completed many marriage ceremonies. During that time, she volunteered with local attorneys to provide legal advice at the local library. She had a passion for helping people. After leaving the courthouse, she spent a lot of her time traveling with friends on cruises and visiting family. When she was not traveling, she enjoyed the company of her local "Palm Coast Crew," who she would host at her house for an occasional dinner or brunch and spend time with on the Victory Ship. She is survived by children: son Wayne Mantle, Sr. Stone Mountain, GA, daughter Andrea Johnson-Ocran, Ellicott City, MD, and son Mark Johnson, Bowie, MD; siblings: Bancroft Howell and Richard Howell, Monica Roberts (dec'd), Phillippa Berry, Angela Salem, Janet Howell and Diane Howell; grandchildren: Mylika Mason, Wayne Mantle, Jr., Jojo Ocran, Efua Ocran, Myles Johnson, and Micah Johnson; great-grandchildren: Christian Mason and London Mason. The family will receive friends 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, October 4, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Palm Coast, 220 Palm Coast Parkway SW, Palm Coast, FL 32137. A Church Service will be 10:00 AM at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32137. The family has requested colorful attire for all in attendance in honor of Grace's final wishes.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now