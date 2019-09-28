|
|
Grace C. Johnson
September 24, 2019
Grace C. Johnson, of Palm Coast, Florida and St. Andrew, Jamaica W.I., passed away at home surrounded by her children, siblings and niece on September 24, 2019. She was an employee of the Flagler County Court House for seven (7) years as a Clerk, where she completed many marriage ceremonies. During that time, she volunteered with local attorneys to provide legal advice at the local library. She had a passion for helping people. After leaving the courthouse, she spent a lot of her time traveling with friends on cruises and visiting family. When she was not traveling, she enjoyed the company of her local "Palm Coast Crew," who she would host at her house for an occasional dinner or brunch and spend time with on the Victory Ship. She is survived by children: son Wayne Mantle, Sr. Stone Mountain, GA, daughter Andrea Johnson-Ocran, Ellicott City, MD, and son Mark Johnson, Bowie, MD; siblings: Bancroft Howell and Richard Howell, Monica Roberts (dec'd), Phillippa Berry, Angela Salem, Janet Howell and Diane Howell; grandchildren: Mylika Mason, Wayne Mantle, Jr., Jojo Ocran, Efua Ocran, Myles Johnson, and Micah Johnson; great-grandchildren: Christian Mason and London Mason. The family will receive friends 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, October 4, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Palm Coast, 220 Palm Coast Parkway SW, Palm Coast, FL 32137. A Church Service will be 10:00 AM at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32137. The family has requested colorful attire for all in attendance in honor of Grace's final wishes.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019