|
|
Grace Gilliand Dickson
10/31/1924 - 04/11/2019
Grace Gilliand Dickson, 94, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born October 31, 1924 in rural Jefferson Co., Iowa to Zora A (Joe) Gilliand and Minnie (Smith) Gilliand. Grace attended #2 school through 8th grade, then did house work for several neighbors. On December 9, 1942 she married Leo W. Dickson and moved to St Louis where Leo was stationed at Jefferson Barracks; other moves to Wisconsin, North Carolina followed and back to Iowa when he was discharged from military service. They resided in Des Moines Iowa for 30 years until her husband retired and they moved to F.F. Bay, AR; Ocala, FL and settling in Ormond Beach, FL. A member of the Eastern Star since 1962, and was matron of the Auburn Chapter 449 in Des Moines in 1972. A dual member of Ormond Beach Chapter 296 she held the office of Esther Star Point. Survivors include daughters, Sheila (Lynn) Rollins and Linda (Tim) Thomas; son Steven Dickson; grandchildren, Stephanie (Jason) Clark, Robert Rollins, Eric (Shelly) Dickson, Amy Dickson and Tracie (Kevin) Michelson and great-grandchildren, Gracie Dickson, Aidan Shelton, Austin, Zachary and Mackenzie Michelson. She is preceded in death by her husband of more than 64 years, Leo who passed July 23, 2007, her parents, brother Clifford, daughter, Susan and daughter in law, Diane. Funeral Service and Eastern Star Service will be held Friday, April 19, 2019, 11:00 am at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 548 N Nova Road, Ormond Beach, FL. Donations may be made in her memory to the . Condolences may be shared with the family at www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019