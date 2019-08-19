|
Grace Hudson
July 24, 1929 - August 10, 2019
She was born in Yonkers, New York, on July 24, 1929, a daughter to the late Khoona and Harriett Alahverde Shomon. After high school, she graduated from a secretarial college and worked as a civil service employee for County, State and the Federal Governments. Six years ago, she moved from Sun City, Florida to Palm Coast, Florida. During her lifetime, she enjoyed fishing, boating, bingo and cheering for Florida State University's football team, and entertaining family and friends. Grace will fondly be remembered for her charismatic personality, sharp wit and adventurous nature. Grace is survived by a son Brad Cupples of New York; two daughters Debra Neuman of Palm Coast, Florida and Suzanne Owen and her husband Steve of West Carrollton, Ohio; a brother Daniel Shomon of Tampa, Florida, six grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Cupples, Amy Cauley, Rachell Neuman, Alicia Zimov and Amer Ladd; thirteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Hudson and a grandchild, Sarah Bennett. A Memorial Service will be 4:00 p.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations, 39 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast, Florida, with Chaplin Harry Gilman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019