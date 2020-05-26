Graham Theodore HelmendachAugust 23, 1937 - May 23, 2020Graham Theodore Helmendach passed away on May 23, 2020. Graham was born on August 23rd, 1937 in Jefferson City, Missouri. His parents were Lois Mary Hafner and Herbert Earnest Helmendach. Graham attended Jefferson City High School where he met his future wife Carol Jane Woodson. They were married for 60 years. Graham attended the University of Missouri where he joined the Delta Upsilon fraternity and was a Phi Beta Kappa with a double major in Political Science and Economics. He was also a Distinguished Military Student as a member of the Army ROTC and was member of the University debate team. Upon completion of his degree, Graham served in the US Army as an artillery officer where he rose to the rank of captain. After completing his military service in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Graham married and joined the IBM Corporation where he would hold various sales and sales leadership positions across the country, eventually running IBM's extensive corporate planning activities. Graham returned to Sales Management in his final assignment as the Branch Manager of the Tampa Bay Commercial Branch office. Graham took his civic duties seriously serving on the United Way Board of Directors in Washington DC, New York City and Tampa Bay. Graham was a man of faith and a disciple of his Lord, Jesus Christ. He served in the local churches he attended using his vast business background, including his service as an Elder in the Presbyterian Church. Most recently he was a committed member of the Ormond Beach Presbyterian Church. Graham is survived by his wife, 2 sons and eight grandchildren.