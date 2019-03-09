|
Gregory Bill Snelling
04/28/1946 - 03/08/2019
Gregory Bill Snelling, 72, passed away peacefully March 7, 2019 at Halifax Hospital. Born in Allentown, PA, his youth was spent in Naples, FL, playing the flute and was the mascot of the marching band. He completed High School in Syracuse New York, winning many district and county awards for his art endeavors. He received an AA degree in graphic arts from the state University of New York in Utica and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the San Francisco Art Institute. He married his loving wife, Sally in 1973.
Greg was a gifted artist: illustrator, designer and copywriter. He opened Snelling Diversified Advertising in 1975, which he downsized to Greg's Grafix in 1997, retiring in 2018. Through business he made many friends and provided effective advertising and collateral materials for clients. Greg served on the board of directs,several other positions and as President of the Daytona Beach Advertising Federation. In 1984 he was awarded the "Silver Medal Award", the highest honor given in the advertising industry. His firm garnered over 199 Addy awards. Greg also served several years on the Fourth District Advertising Federation. Always interested in the community, Greg performed many in-kind services. His volunteer efforts included; Big Brothers Association, United Way art director for 2 years, Basket Brigade food baskets for Thanksgiving, Easter Seals, March of Dimes and numerous churches of all denominations. He was always a giving and loving man. He enjoyed boating, fishing, golf and painting. He was an active member of the Early Ducks Group of the Easy Does it Club. Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, brothers Glenn Snelling, Winter Park and Duane Snelling, Ormond Beach. Funeral Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Easy Does it Club, 266 N. Young St., Ormond Beach, FL 32174.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019