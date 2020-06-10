Gregory Charles Jelm
1960 - 2020
Gregory Charles Jelm
May 11, 1960 - June 4, 2020
Gregory Charles Jelm passed away peacefully from cancer, at his home in the company of his loved ones. A beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle, Poppa and friend to all. Greg was a native Floridian and local craftsman. If you choose to honor Greg - please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at a future date, TBD.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
