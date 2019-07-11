Home

R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Zion AME Church
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion AME Church,
Gregory Deas


1967 - 2019
Gregory Deas Obituary
Gregory Deas
January 27, 1967 - June 28, 2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Gregory Deas, 52, West Palm Bch, who answered his heavenly call on June 28, 2019, will be 11 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Mt. Zion AME Church, with Rev. Wendell Webster, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, July 12) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 9:30 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mr. Deas was a licensed cosmetologist, professional hair specialist and salon owner in the Volusia and Palm Beach Counties. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gwendolyn Ford. He leaves to cherish his memory, his father: Feacher McCarthy (Jessie), Baltimore, MD; stepmother: Barbara McCarthy, W. Palm Bch, FL; sisters: Latawania McCarthy, W. Palm Bch, FL, Sherry Powell (Johnnie), Hallandale, FL, Felicia Green (Eddie), Nico McCarthy, all of Baltimore, MD; brothers: Carmen Willis, Keith Johnson, both of W. Palm Bch, FL; aunt: Sonya White. Daytona Bch; uncles: Randolph Ford, Marvin Ford, both of Daytona Bch, and Bernard Ford, Sr., Columbus, GA; a host of sorrowing great aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 11 to July 12, 2019
