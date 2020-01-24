|
|
Gregory Lawrence Spalding Sr.
February 04, 1958 - January 21, 2020
Be it known to all, that on January 21st, 2020 Greg Spalding, 61 of Deland, FL met with death and began his next journey. A shock to all, as Greg was known for his stubbornness and uncompromising attitude, he confronted cancer on short notice and walked with death on his terms. Greg was married to his long time sweetheart Terry of 32 years and was with her and his sister Cindy, in comfort, at the time of his passing.
Greg was born at West Point Hospital, West Point New York in 1958 as a military brat to Larry Spalding (Deceased) and his extraordinary mother Irma. He grew up in Michigan with his mother Irma and stepfather Wade (Deceased) and enjoyed getting in trouble and pushing his limits with his brothers Dewayne Spalding (Dianna), Les Spalding, Ken Spalding (Carmen), Kevin Spalding (Tiffany), Scott Larson (Jennifer) and Tony Turk. He received his soft and tender training from his sisters Audrey Walker (Stan), Laura Thompson (Bill), Cindy Langston (Mark), Noreen Page (Matthew) Lisa Hurst (Paul) and Kim Holtzman (Bruce), that would become a staple of his character throughout his life. He graduated from Bedford High School in 1976.
Despite his enormous amount of energy and ambition, Greg somehow managed to slow down and have children. He is the father to his son Greg Spalding Jr. (Dana) and his daughter Tiffany Spalding (Jon). He often boasted that his children and grandchildren, Kayla, Mia, Sophia, Kristilynn and Stephen, were his greatest accomplishments in life and was known to show pictures and tell stories with a smile on his face (and sometimes a tear).
In addition to his immediate family, Greg played a meaningful role in the life of his many nieces and nephews. He shared his time with uncles, aunts, cousins and countless friends in his short time and he loved and was loved by every one of them. This was his clan and a family bonded in close relationships.
Greg held many jobs in his life and would tell you that he could do anything. He enjoyed working on cars, construction, healthy competition, fishing, a good movie, puzzles and above all, helping people. A tradesman is a fitting title but he would say, call me "Jack (of all trades)", with a wink.
In character, Greg was known for the jingle of his keys slapping against some worn blue jeans, his shady dance skills, his iconic two syllable laugh and his unforgettable sayings that usually included "hey buddy" and "Tighten up". His face always carried a smile and he always felt like your best friend whenever you saw him. It was impossible to not feel happy and warm in his presence.
He will always be remembered as a timeless figure with a heart that could not be measured. Everyone was a brother or sister and he would always be available to help on any day, at any time, in any weather. Unknown too most, he was extremely intelligent and empathetic; qualities that he would both fight and embrace his entire life. He was a man that wanted nothing but gave everything and he will be remembered indefinitely.
A memorial service will be held at the Deland Open Bible Church in Deland, FL on Jan 31st, at 5:30pm. Immediately following will be a time for remembrance, stories and dinner. Donations will be accepted to the Deland Open Bible Church for their generosity.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020