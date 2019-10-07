|
Gregory Scott Drumheller
May 14, 1955 - October 2, 2019
Gregory Scott Drumheller, 64, of Ponce Inlet Florida, passed away on October 2, 2019.
Born May 14, 1955 in Erie, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Dr. John and Mary Drumheller. He is survived by his wife Kristi, twin brother Brad Drumheller and his wife Robin of Erie, Pennsylvania; older brother Jack Drumheller and his wife Fran from Port Orange, Florida; sister Susan Madeja and husband Steve of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Scott graduated from Penn State University and Temple Medical School. He did his orthopedic residency at UPMC Hamot in Erie, fellowship at Duke University and practiced orthopedic surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida before his retirement. Memorials may be given to Southeast Volusia Humane Society, 1200 S. Glencoe Road New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, 2019