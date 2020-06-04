Greta Marceline "Marcy" Young

08/18/1933 - 05/31/2020

Greta Marceline (Marcy) Young

Marcy went home to be with the Lord on May 31, 2020. She was born to Lores and Ila Morrison on August 18, 1933 in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

Marcy was a wonderful and sweet natured daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be greatly missed. She loved to read and was a librarian for over 20 years as well as being a hospital pink-lady, and a Girl Scout leader. She resided in Florida for over 50 years until moving to Alabama in 2015 to be near her daughter.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband of 46 years (Richard Young), son (Edward Young), daughter (Debbie Scanlon) and siblings Margerie Mossor, David Morrison and Nancy Straley .

She is survived by her brother Lores (Sandra) Morrison, Jr., her daughter, Lisa Butler (Danny), granddaughters Kelly Taylor (Barry), Michelle Young, Andrea Young, Amanda Gilmore (Brad), and Samantha Butler, two great grandsons Nickolas Hopkins, Brayson Taylor and Declan Gilmore.

There will be a private interment in Edgewater, Florida at an undetermined date.



