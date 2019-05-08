|
Grover E. "Red" Potter
02/16/1932 - 05/05/2019
Grover (Red) E. Potter, 87, passed away on May 5th, 2019 surrounded by many members of his loving family and his beloved wife of 63 years, Janet Lee Potts Potter. Red was born to Grover and Geraldine Potter in Manchester, N.Y. on February 16, 1932. After his schooling, Grover proudly served his country in the US Army and was a member of the Presidential Honor Guard in Arlington, VA. He subsequently worked at Kennedy Space Center with the McDonnell Douglas Corporation and enjoyed time working on the island of Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands. He later owned his own garage and overhead door business where he was affectionately known as the "Door-Man". Grover was predeceased by his parents and his five siblings: Charlotte, Lindy, Eugene, Jeanette, and Helen. He is survived by his wife, Janet, and his 3 children: Stephen Potter (Kim), Susan Potter, and Stephanie Statuto (Joe). He was also blessed with 9 grandchildren: Lyndsey, Kalee, Allison, Jeffrey, Jarrod, Jude, Jaden, Dominic and Anamaria along with 2 great-grandchildren, Xylie and Taric. There will be a celebration of Grover's life on Saturday, May 18, beginning at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of South Daytona, 2197 Kennilworth Ave., South Daytona, Florida 32119. In lieu of flowers, his wife has asked that you consider a donation in" Red's" name be made to the church at the above address. Those who wish, may also share your condolences online at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 8 to May 12, 2019