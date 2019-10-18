|
|
Guy Franklin Wilkinson, Jr.
Oct. 10, 1955 - Oct. 5, 2019
Guy Franklin "Frank" Wilkinson, Jr., 63, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away suddenly on October 5, 2019, at home. Frank was born on October 10, 1955, in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Guy Franklin Wilkinson, Sr. and Carolyn Irene Sams Wilkinson. Frank was a graduate of Nitro High School and thereafter completed a sheet metal apprenticeship. Frank was an expert in the sheet metal and heating & air conditioning industries. He eventually started his own business, Metal Specialties, with his wife Joyce in Huntington, West Virginia until relocating to Daytona Beach, Florida. While in Florida, he worked as a general contractor and computer programmer. There was simply nothing that Frank couldn't create, build, or program. He was a friend to everyone and always happy to lend them a hand in any way that he could. Frank will be terribly missed by his family and friends. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joyce; his mother, Carolyn Irene Sams Wilkinson of Poca, West Virginia; two sons, Guy Franklin Wilkinson, III of South Point, Ohio, and Brandon Wilkinson of Kenova, West Virginia; one stepdaughter, Crystal Sue Flanigan of Charleston, West Virginia; two grandchildren, Kurtis Wilkinson and Laci Wilkinson; one brother, Carl Wilkinson and sister-in-law Bonnie of Poca, West Virginia; two sisters, Deanna Kay Wilkinson of Poca, West Virginia, and Angela Fay Wilkinson of St. Albans, West Virginia; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends, colleagues, and neighbors. A celebration of life will be held next month in Daytona Beach, Florida. Alavon Direct Cremation Service is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019