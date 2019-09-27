|
G.W. "Skip" Simpson, III
November 19, 1952 - September 22, 2019
G.W. "Skip" Simpson, III, 66, New Smyrna Beach, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 and the staff of his law firm joins his wife in mourning his untimely death. He was born in Clanton, AL from humble beginnings and was a graduate of Cocoa High School in Brevard County. He went on to receive his B.S. in Accounting from San Diego State University and his Juris Doctorate from Hastings School of Law in San Francisco, CA. He also received his L.L.M. in Taxation from the University of San Diego and was admitted to the California Bar, the Florida Bar, Florida Supreme Court, U.S. Tax Court, U.S. District Court and U.S. Bankruptcy Court. After working for large corporate law firms in California, Skip and his wife made the decision to return to the area where they had grown up. He opened his private law firm in New Smyrna Beach in 1986 where he practiced until his death. He was passionate about providing fair and fierce representation to his clients and was honored and humbled by their trust in him. Skip was a private pilot and enjoyed water sports and the outdoors, taking numerous trips to Yosemite National Park. He loved spending quiet time at home with his devoted wife of 44 years, Patricia and their feline "children". He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed collecting vintage cars and listening to music. Skip was on a constant quest to learn and understand human nature and the true meaning of life. He never stopped reading and investigating. Skip was a devoted husband, beloved employer and an unwavering client advocate. We will miss his wisdom, his guidance, his wit and his humor. A Celebration of Life will be 1 PM Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Dudley Funeral Home, 1108 N. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the animal rescue organization of your choice or the National Rifle Association, causes he was passionate about.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019