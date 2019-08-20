|
Gwendolyn Ianns Foley
July 8, 1937 - August 19, 2019
Gwendolyn Ianns Foley, 82, Ormond Beach, FL passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia and moved to Daytona Beach in 1948. She graduated from Seabreeze High school in 1955 where she was Ms. Seabreeze in 1953. She was a Registered Nurse at Halifax Hospital and also worked at the Oncology center in Ormond Beach with Alvin Smith, MD, Walter Durkin, MD and Richard Weiss, MD until her retirement in 2011. She loved being with family and being a nurse where she was very compassionate to all her patients and families. She is survived by her daughters Kim Martin-Fisher (Jan), Ponte Vedra Beach and Janice Hurst (Scott), Son Craig Foley, Sister Sandra Driggers {George),Thousand Oaks, CA, Grandchildren Jennifer Faulkner (Hunter), Jacksonville Beach, Geoff Martin, Cheyne Hurst(Tina), Erin Noles, Meagan Foley & Summer Foley, New York. Great grandchildren, Makayla & Reese Noles, Brody Hurst and Taylor Faulkner. She is predeceased in death by her parents William Frazier, Elise Smith and grand daughter Jaimie Foley. A visitation will be held Friday August 23, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home 733 W. Granada Blvd. Ormond Beach FL, from 3pm until 5pm. A Celebration of Life will follow with Chaplain Mark Spivey as Celebrant.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019