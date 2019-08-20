Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Foley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn Ianns Foley


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwendolyn Ianns Foley Obituary
Gwendolyn Ianns Foley
July 8, 1937 - August 19, 2019
Gwendolyn Ianns Foley, 82, Ormond Beach, FL passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia and moved to Daytona Beach in 1948. She graduated from Seabreeze High school in 1955 where she was Ms. Seabreeze in 1953. She was a Registered Nurse at Halifax Hospital and also worked at the Oncology center in Ormond Beach with Alvin Smith, MD, Walter Durkin, MD and Richard Weiss, MD until her retirement in 2011. She loved being with family and being a nurse where she was very compassionate to all her patients and families. She is survived by her daughters Kim Martin-Fisher (Jan), Ponte Vedra Beach and Janice Hurst (Scott), Son Craig Foley, Sister Sandra Driggers {George),Thousand Oaks, CA, Grandchildren Jennifer Faulkner (Hunter), Jacksonville Beach, Geoff Martin, Cheyne Hurst(Tina), Erin Noles, Meagan Foley & Summer Foley, New York. Great grandchildren, Makayla & Reese Noles, Brody Hurst and Taylor Faulkner. She is predeceased in death by her parents William Frazier, Elise Smith and grand daughter Jaimie Foley. A visitation will be held Friday August 23, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home 733 W. Granada Blvd. Ormond Beach FL, from 3pm until 5pm. A Celebration of Life will follow with Chaplain Mark Spivey as Celebrant.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwendolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now