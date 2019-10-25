|
|
Gwendolyn "Gwen" Swertfager
Nov. 15, 1928 - Oct. 20, 2019
SWERTFAGER, GWENDOLYN "GWEN" – Social Worker, Educator, Master Gardener and Floral Designer, Ormond Beach, FL, died October 20, 2019 in Daytona Beach, FL. Born November 15, 1928 in Kingston, NY, Gwen graduated from Hartwick College with a BA in Psychology in 1949, and received her MA in Counseling Psychology from Manhattan College in 1970. A lifelong learner and educator, over her career Gwen did post-graduate studies in Gerontology, Social Work, Education, and Public Welfare at Adelphi University, Columbia University, and Cornell University. Professionally, Gwen worked as a psychiatric social worker from 1949-1985 at various NY State agencies, including Delaware County Social Services, the school district and Astor Child Guidance Clinic of Beacon, NY, and the Dutchess County Association for Retarded Children. Outside her professional career, Gwen had numerous interests and hobbies. A strong, vibrant, and generous woman, she welcomed others into her orbit and had a zest for life and the outdoors. She was an excellent cook, an avid bridge player and a master gardener of horticulture and floral design, winning many blue ribbon and silver bowl design awards both in Florida and Manchester, VT where she maintained a summer residence. Throughout her life she held memberships and affiliations with the Hartwick College Alumni Board (as 1949 Class President), the Order of the Eastern Stars (Willowemoc Chapter, 1961 Matron), the 4-H extension service, the Salvation Army, the Association of American University Women, the John Burroughs Natural History Society. She was an active member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, and the South Peninsula and Manchester VT garden clubs, serving in judgeship, presidential, and committee leadership roles, including serving on the Judges Council for Florida and the Tri-Sate Region (VT, NY, NH). Gwen was married for 55 years to Lannon A. Swertfager, who preceded her in passing. She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Rose Whitmer, her son-in-law Dr. Stephen R. Whitmer, her two grandsons Tylor N. Whitmer (and his wife Abigail), and Dr. Travis A. Whitmer (and his wife Cristina), her great grand-daughter Violet L. Whitmer, three nieces Wendy Prucha, Louise Parker, and Charlotte Krashinsky, and two nephews, Richard and Thomas Hall-Davis. Interment will be at the Krumville Cemetery, Ulster County, NY at a later date. Memorial gifts in memory of Gwen can be made to Hartwick College Alumni, PO Box 4020, Oneonta, NY 13820, or the Council of Garden Clubs, 837 N. Oleander Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32118.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019