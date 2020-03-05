|
|
Gwendolyn "Gwen" T. Biddle
Dec. 24, 1923 - March 3, 2020
Gwendolyn "Gwen" T. Biddle, 96, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away on March 3, 2020 at Coquina Nursing Center. She was born on December 24, 1923 in Nashville, Georgia to the late Arlie and Callie Tucker. She moved to the Ormond Beach area in 1945. Gwen graduated from Girls High School in Atlanta and then received her Masters in Textiles and Economics from Auburn University in Georgia. In the 1940's Gwen started her career as a Teacher/Administrator at Holly Hill Junior High. She retired in 1985 as Principal of Seabreeze High School in Daytona Beach. Gwen was a member of First United Methodist Church where she served on various committees. She taught computer classes at "Senior Net" for the elderly. Gwen was also a member of The Pilot Club where she served a state position of Lt. Governor in 1960's. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, teaching, and had a love of sports that she enjoyed sharing with her family. Survivors include her son, Blaine Biddle and his wife, Joann of Ormond Beach, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Clare George Biddle, in 1992. A Visitation will be held from 10:30am-11:00am with the Funeral Service being held at 11:00 am on Saturday March 7, 2020 in the Chapel at Lohman Funeral Home DAYTONA, 1423 Bellevue Avenue, Daytona Beach. Interment will follow in Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Avenue, Daytona Beach. Memorial Donations may be made in her memory to The Gwen Biddle Scholarship Fund, C/O Seabreeze High School (Checks payable to Seabreeze High School), 2700 N. Oleander Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020