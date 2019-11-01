Home

Harlow G. "Skeeter" Young

Harlow G. "Skeeter" Young Obituary
Harlow G. "Skeeter" Young
October 31, 2019
Harlow G. "Skeeter" Young, 74, Edgewater, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at the Halifax Health Hospice Care Center, Ormond Beach. Mr. Young was born in Lakeland and served in the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam Era, retiring as Sergeant after 20 years service. After his military service, he worked as a foreman for the Volusia County Road and Bridge Department for 34 years before retirement. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Sherry L.; two daughters, Dawn Conrad of Edgewater and Billie Jo Woodman of Ormond Beach; one sister, Shirley Young of Florida; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Lee Rannings in 2014. The family will schedule a private service at a later date. Cremation will be by Dudley Crematory, New Smyrna Beach. Memorial donations may be made to the , 1737 N. Clyde Morris Boulevard, Suite 140, Daytona Beach, FL 32117.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
