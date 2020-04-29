|
Harold Cecil Wintz
August 20, 1927 - April 22, 2020
Harold Cecil Wintz departed this life on April 22, 2020. Hal was born August 20, 1927 to Harold and Beverly Wintz in Atlanta, Georgia. Hal was preceded in death by his parents Harold Sr. and Beverly Wintz, brothers William and Robert Wintz. Hal loved to share memories of his days as a lifeguard on Daytona Beach. After graduating from Mainland High School he received a four-year football scholarship to the University of Florida. He was unable to complete his football Scholarship because he was drafted into the army where he played football for the US Army in Japan. Hal worked as an electrician at Cape Canaveral during the exciting days of space travel. He then went on to open Wintz Electric "Watts My Line" and was in business in the Daytona Beach area for over 55 years. Hal had a love for golf and a love for people - he never met a stranger. Hal is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 45 years, Margie Wintz. He also leaves behind his son Gary Wintz, wife Cherise, daughter Karen Nunley, husband Gene, Grand sons Garret and Jordan Wintz, Grand daughters Danielle Allemand and Andrea Allemand. Also our blended family, Jan Martin, Nancie Moody, Sharon Wintz, Grandchildren Tami Butler, CJ Moody, Tobey Nutt, Angie Mendelson and 11 great grandchildren. We will forever remember your infectious smile!!
There will be no service at this time.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020