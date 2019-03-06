|
|
Harold Dean Farmer
03/01/2019
Harold Dean Farmer age 77 of Deltona, Florida passed away Friday March 1, 2019. He was the son of Thomas Pralo and Viola Mae Deas Farmer. Harold is survived by his wife of 55 years Hildburg Farmer. His children; Norman Farmer and Corinna Farmer May. Sisters; Helen Heffner, Lucille Stines, Beverly McDonald, and Audrey Griggs. His grandsons; Thomas Farmer, Jensen Farmer, Logan May, Noah May, and Evan May. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Martha Horner, Ricky Farmer, Frances McCarthy, Dale Buchanan; and his brother, Thomas Farmer. Harold was retired from the United States Army with 30 years of service. A Memorial Service, with Full Military Honors, will be held 2:00 PM Friday March 15, 2019 at the Baldauff Family Funeral Home 1233 Saxon Boulevard Orange City, Florida. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Friday, March 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Memory of Harold Dean Farmer "Sarge".
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019