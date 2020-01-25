|
|
Harold E. Beyer
01/14/1930 - 01/22/2020
Harold E. Beyer, age 90, of Edgewater, FL died peacefully, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Brandley Hospice House in Summerfield. He was born on January 14, 1930, in Jacksonville, FL, to the late Frederick B. and Bessie Mae Bare Masters. He was raised by his warm, caring, adopting parents, the late Henry and Hattie Beyer. Survivors include his son David Beyer (Carol), adopted sons Kenneth Beyer, Frank Beyer, and a sister Katherine Heyder; 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 18 years, Esther (Mickey) Beyer; by siblings, Beulah, Leonard, Glen, Grace, Clifford, and Wallace Masters, and step siblings Muriel Beyer Wine, Betty Ann Beyer, Arlene Hawkins and an adopted daughter Roxie Beyer Anderson. Harold graduated from Clay County High School in 1948, attended Florida State University and in 1967 graduated from RETS Electronic School. He also served 2 years in the US Navy and 5 years in the US Navy Reserves.
After operating his own business, HAROLD'S ENGINE REBUILDING, in Miami, FL for 15 years, he moved it to Edgewater, FL in 1981. He actively ran it until November, 2019. Harold was an honest and generous man and often recognized people in need, getting them back on the road with no charge. It was amazing what he could accomplish and produce on his machines. He was a kind, easy to love man. For 35 years, he was proudly a member of the American Legion Post # 285. Being an avid fisherman and member of local fishing clubs, he loved fishing with his family and friends.
Harold loved his work and enjoyed much of his life at his shop.
Funeral service will be 12 Noon on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Settle-Wilder Chapel with the Reverend Andrew Pollock, officiating. Burial will follow at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. Friends will be received on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Harold's memory to the American Legion Post #285, 4497 US Highway 1, Edgewater, Fl, 32141 or the Brandley Hospice House, 17395 SE 109th Terrace Road, Summerfield, FL 34491. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020