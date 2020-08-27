1/
Harold Edwin Mclane
Harold Edwin Mclane
July 31, 2020
Harold Edwin Mclane (AKA bull), 82, passed away July 31st, 2020 at Hospice Care Center in Edgewater, Florida. He was born and raised in New Smyrna Beach, the son of Harold Burns Mclane and Vera J. McLane, with his sister Sharon Mclane. In his early years he played linebacker for New Smyrna high school; he graduated from Carlisle military school in South Carolina and worked as a lineman for the City of New Smyrna Beach, The Kennedy Space Center, and various places from Texas to Canada. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and Eagles. He is survived by his four children, Nancy Westberry (daughter), Margie Ellis (daughter), Harold William Mclane (son) and Scott Mclane (son). Also his stepchildren Edith Hinkley, Rebecca Collum, Cindy Lyons, Steve Mills, and David Mills. Harold also had nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home New Smyrna Beach.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
