Harold Elbert Mills
1928 - December 21, 2019
Harold Elbert Mills of Daytona Beach, FL, age 91, passed away peacefully Dec. 21, 2019. Born in 1928 to pioneer Floridians Clara Williams and Elbert Mills in Cotton Plant, Florida. After high school at Montverde Academy and Orlando High, he enlisted in the US Navy and was selected to attend the US Naval Academy at Annapolis. The GI Bill helped Harold graduate Stetson University with a degree in Physics. Upon graduation he embarked on a successful and exciting 38 year career at Goodyear Tire And Rubber Co., Akron, Ohio. Career achievements include helping to start up the Goodyear Plant in Manilla Philippines in 1955. Manager Race Tire Engineering, 1965-1974, where he worked personally and professionally with NASCAR and Indycar racers such as AJ Foyt, Bobby Unser, Lee and Richard Petty, Dan Gurney, Johnny Rutherford, Jackie Stewart and more to dominate racing worldwide on Goodyear tires. Manager of various departments from 1974-1980 innovating more reliable tires for airplanes, automobiles, trucks, earthmovers. Director of International Tire Programs 1981-1989 for Goodyear's numerous tire plants worldwide. Harold is predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Betty Lou Lee Mills and survived by their daughter Janet Mills, New Smyrna Beach FL, husband Tom Barks.
Viewing and service will be held Monday Dec. 30 at 10:00 am at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home , 620 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange, FL 32127, (386)333-9017, followed by Harold's final trip home to Cotton Plant, FL for burial at his childhood church of St. Johns Methodist Church.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019