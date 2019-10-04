|
Harold James McDonald
04/09/1948 - 09/13/2019
Harold James McDonald passed away at the age of 71 on September 13, 2019 at Advent Hospital in Daytona Beach, FL.
Better known as Jim or Mac, he was born April 09, 1948 in Urbana, IL to the late John and Clara McDonald of Rantoul, IL. He graduated from Rantoul High School in 1969 and worked many years at Rantoul Products. In retirement, he enjoyed volunteering and working at the Pioneer Settlement in Barberville, FL as well as long walks within his community in DeLand, FL.
He is survived by his wife Vicki Dittmar of Rantoul, IL with whom he has raised 3 children. Kristie (George) Hill of Monroe LA, Vincent (Jan) Falvey of Rantoul IL, April (David) Wilson of Tallahassee FL. He has four grandchildren, Kayla, Nicholas, Keira, and Thaddeus. One brother Charles McDonald of Rantoul, IL and nephews and nieces. He will be missed by his family and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Clara, and siblings Bessie Mae, Robert, John Jr., William (Bill) McDonald and Clara (Dolly) Harwig.
A gathering of family and close friends will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the or a local wildlife rehabilitation center in your area.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2019