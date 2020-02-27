|
|
Harold Lawton Carlisle
2/3/1928 - 2/25/2020
Harold Lawton Carlisle, 92, born February 3, 1928, died February 25, 2020. Harold was a lifelong resident of Pierson, Florida. He was a member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church, the VFW Chapter of Pierson, and a Life Member of the Pierson Lions Club. For many years he enjoyed working concessions during the annual Lions Club Rodeo. At the age of seventeen, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving in WWII and the Korean War. His career in law enforcement began in the military, serving with the Navy Patrol for three years. Upon his Honorable Discharge, he worked for the State of Florida Game Commission for one year, followed by two years as Chief of Police for the town of Pierson. He continued in law enforcement with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office for thirty-nine years, serving under four sheriffs. He is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Tobin and Celeste Taylor, and son-in-law Richard Taylor. He has four grandchildren, Phillip Tobin, Erin Flanary, Jarrod Welsh and Carli Welsh, and three great grandsons, Corbin Flanary, Kellan Flanary and Aidan Addison. Services will be held at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Pierson on Monday, March 2. Viewing at the church will begin at 11:00 am, followed by the service at noon. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery with food and fellowship immediately after at Ebenezer Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 235 Booth Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32174. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020