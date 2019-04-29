|
|
Harold Peterson
09/20/1930 - 04/25/2019
Harold Dixon "Pete" Peterson, 88, of Port Orange, FL, passed away on April 25, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice in Port Orange. Pete was born in Bladensburg County, NC, on September 20, 1930, the third child of Sadie and Oscar Peterson. His brother and sister, Ralph and Doris, are previously deceased. Pete joined the United States Air Force in 1948 during the Korean War. He was assigned to the Strategic Air Command and served as a radar technician, honorably discharged in 1952 with the rank of Staff Sargent. His career in the private sector began in 1953 with Glenn L. Martin Aircraft Company in Baltimore, MD, working as a technical writer and instructor until 1965. He was then transferred to Orlando to work with the Martin-Marietta Corporation in 1959, remaining with the company until 1965 when he joined General Electric Company in Daytona Beach. As a senior technical writer and instructor for GE, Pete was a Project Leader on many aerospace programs including the Man-to-Moon and Navy Ship Control Systems programs. Pete retired from GE in 1992 after 26 years of service. Upon retiring, he professionalized a love for building, forming Harold D. Peterson Builders Incorporated, building over 50 homes either individually or in partnership. In later years, he continued to be active in home remodeling and additions, retiring from the business in 2011. Pete is survived by his beloved wife, Pauline "Polly"; his son and daughter-in-law, Don and Michelle Peterson; his daughter and son-in-law, Dena and David Joseph; four grandchildren, Tyler and Shelby Peterson, and Christopher and Corey Joseph, and a beloved host of nieces, nephews and close family friends. Pete was a long-term member and supporter of the YMCA, a member of the GE Elfun Society and the American Legion. Polly and Pete have resided at Countryside Lakes Assisted Living Facility for the past two years, and Pete spent the last two weeks of his life at Halifax Hospice. Polly and her family would like to extend their gratitude for the warm and loving care they have received at Countryside and Hospice. A memorial service will be held at Lohman's Funeral Home Port Orange, 1201 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange, FL on May 2, 2019, visitation from 1:00-2:00 p.m., and Memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to Halifax Health Hospital in memory of Harold D. Peterson.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019