Harrell "Benny" Rawlins
July 6, 1937 - October 8, 2019
Funeral Service for Lt. Col. (R) Harrell "Benny" Rawlins will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the Chapel at Lohman Ormond Funeral Home, 733 W. Granada Blvd. Interment will follow at Volusia Memorial Park, 550 N. Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Benny was born on July 6, 1937 in Daytona Beach, FL to the late Crystal L. (Smith) and Isaac S. Rawlins. He graduated from Mainland High School in 1956. From 1957 to 1987 he proudly served his country in the United States Army, Florida National Guard, attended the Officer Candidate School Class 2, then commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant and retired as Lieutenant Colonel. Benny retired as an area supervisor after 37 years with Florida Power & Light (1958-1995). During those years he volunteered as a Captain for Volusia County Fire Rescue, Communication Officer and Fire Police for 30 years. He also was a reserve officer for the Daytona Beach Police Department, Special Deputy under Sheriff Ed Duff with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office (1970-1990). Benny also volunteered with the Forestry Service, the Daytona Fire Department and was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Daytona Beach of which he achieved the level of 32nd Degree Mason. He is survived by his wife, Agnes, Three Sons, Harrell (Donna) of Lake Helen, FL, Roy (Carol) and Christopher both of Daytona Beach, FL. Seven Grandchildren, Isaac Rawlins, Morgan Hacket, Shelby Esposito, Garrett Morrison, Joe Hill, Tina Rawlins-Kaiser, Mary English and Eight Great Grandchildren, his best friend Emory Lunsford and too many more friends to list. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret and his brother Robert. Benny was a 2nd generation Daytonian and was known to be a very generous and active man in the community. Arrangements are under the careful direction of the Cardwell, Baggett & Summers Funeral Home, 301 Big Tree Road, South Daytona, FL 386-767-0120. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.CardwellFuneral.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019