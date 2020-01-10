|
Harris Ray Davis
July 3, 1926 - January 4, 2020
Ray went to be with Audrey surrounded by family on Saturday, January 4th. Ray was born in Fenholloway, FL and started his career in the milk business there. He did home delivery in Daytona area for many years, retiring from Wholesale Delivery. Ray was a proud Korean Veteran earning a Purple Heart and Bronze star. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years Audrey, many brothers and sisters and son in law Pete. Ray is survived by sons Rick (Judi), Kellye, Ricky, Randy (Carol), Brandon and daughter Barbara (Keith), Andrew, Kayla, brother Bob (Bonita). Ray was loved by all.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020