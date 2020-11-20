Harry Allen BancroftNovember 17, 2020Harry Allen Bancroft, 93, of Inlet Shores, New Smyrna Beach, FL, passed away peacefully at Halifax Hospice Southeast Volusia Care Center in Edgewater, FL, after a 3 ½ year battle with bone cancer. He was born in Detroit, MI to Harry Spencer Bancroft and Anna Elizabeth Peterson. The family moved to Jackson, MI when he was 1 year old and he attended Jackson public schools, graduating from Jackson High School, class of January, 1945. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1945 – 1947. He attended Jackson Junior College, graduating in 1949 and finished his degree at Michigan State University, graduating in June, 1951 with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He later completed the advanced management program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Sloan School of Management in 1980. Harry began his 34 year career with Aeroquip Corporation, Jackson, MI as a design engineer in 1951. In 1953 he was transferred to Van Wert, OH to help start a new plant for the Industrial Division of Aeroquip. In 1974 he moved back to Jackson as vice president of U.S. operations for Aeroquip and was later promoted to president of Aeroquip and vice president of parent company Libbey-Owens-Ford Corporation. He retired in October, 1985 and he and his wife Peggy promptly moved to New Smyrna Beach, FL where he enjoyed 35 years of retirement. Harry is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Ann Margaret (Peggy Dailey); 3 sons, James of Perrysburg, OH, Patrick (Deborah) of McKinney, TX, Mark (Carol) of Sarasota, FL; 2 daughters, Ann Lynn of New Smyrna Beach, FL, and Susan of Tampa, FL; 3 grandchildren, Elizabeth of Fishers, IN, Eric of College Station, TX, and Alan of Victoria, BC; niece Rita Pfetzing; nephews Dr. Van Pfetzing and Scott Pfetzing, all of the Los Angeles, CA area; brother-in-law Jack Dailey of Jackson, MI; sister-in-law Margaret Dailey of St. Joseph, MI, and many Dailey nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by daughter-in-law Teri J. Bancroft; parents Harry and Anna; brother and sister-in-law Dale and Jane Bancroft; sister and brother-in-law, Edessa and Heinie Pfetzing.Harry and his family happily enjoyed 60 years of boating and 50 years at their cottage on Lake James, Angola, IN. He was a proud alumni of MSU and attended football games for many years, enjoying tailgating with friends and family and watching Spartan basketball. He enjoyed jazz music, especially live performances, and was always working on all kinds of projects at his home and various boats and personal watercraft over the years. He also enjoyed Indy car and NASCAR racing, attending many events at MIS, Indianapolis, and Daytona Beach, and was friends with some of the owners and racing officials while at Aeroquip and in retirement. He and Peggy enjoyed travelling in retirement, completing 38 cruises to various destinations around the world. He was a member of the Halifax Cruise Club, Daytona Beach, FL, Elks Club of Angola, IN, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Smyrna Beach, FL. He was a former director of Peoples Bank and All American and Central Mutual Insurance Companies, all of Van Wert, OH. Visitation will be at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, 1 North Causeway, New Smyrna Beach, on Sunday November 29, 2020 from 3 to 5 pm, and Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1 hour before the mass of celebration at 11 am. Masks and social distancing are required. Private committal service will occur Tuesday, December 1, at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. A celebration of life luncheon will be scheduled in 2021 in Jackson, MI. The family would like to thank the numerous doctors, nurses, and other caregivers that cared, treated, and encouraged Harry during his illness. We would like to especially thank Beth and Lisa that came to his home to treat him as well as the staff at the Halifax Hospice Care center in Edgewater, FL for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to Halifax Hospice Southeast Care Center, 4140 S. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater, FL 32141, or Michigan State University college of mechanical engineering scholarships, University Advancement, 535 Chestnut Rd., Room 300, East Lansing, MI 48824.