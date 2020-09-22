Harry Anthony McRae Sr.

April 16, 1928 - Sep. 9, 2020

Harry Anthony McRae Sr., aged 92, passed away on September 9th, 2020. He left us peacefully in the comfortable, loving presence of his family. He is survived by his children, Linda Talbot, Gail Cormier, Kathleen Morris, Harry McRae Jr. and James McRae. Harry led a remarkable life and served his country honorably in the US Navy. He is best known for being able to fix anything and we know he is now in the process of fixing our broken hearts. He was a kind, gentle person and loved to tell stories and dance. Harry now joins his loving wife Elizabeth and together they will spend eternity loving each other. We all miss you Dad!



