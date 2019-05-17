|
|
Harry D. Steele
02/05/1953 - 04/12/2019
It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Harry D. Steele on 4/12/2019 at the age of 66. He was born on 2/5/1953 in Daytona Beach, Fl to Ellen and Robert D. Steele Sr. Harry was mentally challenged due to complications at birth. He developed Parkinson's disease 15 years ago and did well until the last 2 years. Survivors include his brother Bob Steele Jr. (Marsanna), nephew Travis Steele, and Debbie Steele (Phil). Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 1p.m. in the Basilica of St. Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Tim Daly, 317 Mullally Street, Daytona Beach, Fl 32114. We wish to thank the staff of Seaside Health and Rehabilitation, Ms. Diana Robinson A.R.N.P. and Halifax Health Hospice. Please dress casual and colorful.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 17 to May 30, 2019