Harry Frederick Trautman Jr.
Nov. 10, 1930 - Feb. 10, 2020
Our dearest Father, Papa or Dutch to many passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family, to be with his beloved wife June. Harry was born November 10, 1930 to Harry and Olive Trautman in W. Homestead, PA. He moved to Miami in 1950 where he met his beautiful wife of 67 years, June. They married in 1952 and began raising their family in Hialeah, FL. He started working for FPL in 1953 and eventually transferred to Daytona Beach in 1967 where their blessed life continued. He loved camping with his family, hunting, woodworking and was an avid reader. Most of all he always made sure his family had the best in life he could offer. He was very active at Holy Cross Lutheran Church where they have been members of the congregation for 53 years. In his later years he became very involved with the Port Orange Elks where he served as Exalted Ruler and was always available to serve in any way he could. He retired from FPL after 35 years and they traveled the country in their camper and spent time at their cabin in Georgia. They eventually settled down and spent years of quality time with their 4 Children, 6 Grandchildren, and 11 Great Grandchildren. His Celebration of Life will be at 3:00pm on Saturday,February 22, 2020, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 724 Big Tree Road, South Daytona. Reception to follow at Port Orange Elks Lodge 2723, 5207 S. Ridgewood. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Halifax Health Hospice.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020