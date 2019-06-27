|
Harry Lee Sperry, Sr.
August 24, 1957 - June 25, 2019
Harry Lee Sperry, Sr., of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Ormond surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the age of 61 after a short battle with cancer. Harry is survived by his wife, Maria (Bunny) Pezza; sons, Harry Lee Sperry, Jr. (Lisa), Joseph Michael Sperry (Shannon), George Robert Sperry (Krystal); grandchildren, Brandon Lee Sperry, Leann Sperry, Dawson Sperry, Chad Sperry, Kolton Sperry, Malia Comino, and Haley Wagner; father, Harry Boock Sperry; sister, Debra Sperry Berg; nephews John Bennett, Jr., Steven Bennett; nieces, Hollie Baldwin Davis, Skylar Baldwin; great nephews, John Bennett III, Blaine Bennett; great niece, Hunter Bennett; aunts, uncles, and many cousins. Mr. Sperry was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Simonetta Baldwin, brother, Robert L. Baldwin, Jr., and stepfather, Robert L. Baldwin, Sr. Harry was born August 24, 1957 at Halifax Hospital Daytona Beach, and lived in Ormond most of his life. He also lived in Coral Springs and Miami for several years while working for Sunburst Roofing, owned by his father, Harry B. Sperry. Harry worked locally for Faircloth Roofing, H & H Roofing, Johnny's Framing, and most recently Kolts Remodel and Repair, owned by his son, Robert Sperry. He worked several years with Jim Walter Homes in Ocala and many years with his uncle who owned Jerry Baldwin Painting in Daytona Beach. Harry had a passion for family and friends and loved hunting and fishing as well as doing mechanical work on vehicles, lawn mowers, bikes and equipment, or anything someone needed fixed. Harry never met a stranger and helped anyone in need. Harry has many, many friends and will be dearly missed by all. Lohman Funeral Home, 733 W. Granada, Ormond Beach, Florida is in charge. No service is planned at this time, but Lohman Funeral Home will have a web page for Mr. Sperry for anyone who would like to leave condolences for the family. There will be a private celebration of life for family and close friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Ormond Beach.
