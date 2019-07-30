|
|
Harry (Hans) Lekien, Sr.
July 27, 2019
A memorial service celebrating the life of Harry (Hans) Lekien, Sr., 83, of Palm Coast, FL, who passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, will be held at Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations on Friday, August 2, at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held before the service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. also at Clymer Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Hans served our nation honorably in the United States Airforce. He was an active member of Hammock Community Church and the Palm Coast American Legion. He was married for 56 years when he lost the love of his life Carolyn in 2017. Hans and Carolyn had two boys and many traveling adventures together. Norman, their youngest son, passed away in 2002, Harry Jr., was married in 1997 and has a wonderful daughter, Delaney Lekien. Opa and Oma were very proud of their only grandchild. For online condolences and full obituary please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com. The family of Mr. Lekien entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019