Harry Linus Albee

March 7, 1924 - Nov. 19, 2020

Holly Hill, FL - Harry Linus Albee, 96, a member of "The Greatest Generation", peacefully passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at

Bishops Glen Retirement Center after a period of failing health. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 70 years, Beatrice (Colson), brother, John Albee, sister, Barbara Gillespie and granddaughter, Jessica Berry. He leaves his children; Jayne Berry and (Joe Garcia) of Gainesville, GA, Charles Albee (Dolores) of Pembroke, NH, Scott Albee (Lynne) of Manchester, NH and Sook McDonald of Indianapolis, IN.; 4 Grandchildren, 7 Great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews across the country. Born March 7, 1924 in Malden, NY to Linus and Emma (Myers) Albee, Harry grew up in the Hartford CT area. Harry was a US Navy Veteran – serving in the Submarine Service seeing action in the Pacific Theater. After honorable discharge from the Navy, Harry worked along side his father in the motion picture industry. In 1948 he married the love of his life, Beatrice Colson. The couple began a 20 year career with the Hobart Manufacturing Company, establishing offices in Rutland VT and Manchester NH. In 1967, the family welcomed a fourth child, Sook, into the family. Both retired in 1979 spending time in NH and FL, eventually settling full time in Florida. Harry was an avid golfer, hitting the links until his early 90s. He was an excellent cook, enjoyed baseball on TV and was always up for a game of cards. The Extended Albee family would like to thank the staff at Bishops Glen Retirement Center and Kindred Hospice of Ormond, FL for the excellent care they afforded Harry. Memorial donations in Harry's name can be made to these organizations. The interment of Harry and Bea will be during a private gathering at Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord NH later this coming spring.



