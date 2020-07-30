1/1
Harry Melvin Marpole Jr.
1933 - 2020
Harry Melvin Marpole, Jr.
2/20/1933 - 7/28/2020
Harry Melvin Marpole, Jr. 87 of DeLand, passed away July 28, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society-Florida Lutheran. He was born in Winchester, Virginia on February 20, 1933 and came to Florida in 1951 from Virginia. He had a love for his Country and a passion for flying. Harry was a helicopter pilot in the US Army and later the US Air Force, serving from 1950-1972 in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He was an active member of the Christian Church at DeLeon Springs. Survivors include his wife of over 60 years, Joann Marpole; son Steve Marpole of DeLeon Springs and Thomas Marpole (Vicki) of DeLeon Springs; daughter Cheryl Shaffer of Paisley; sister Carolyn Benton of Alleghany, CA; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date once Covid is over. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
