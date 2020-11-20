Harry Moulis

Dr. Harry Moulis, Age 59, a local Gastroenterologist, passed away on November 17, 2020 after a prolonged battle with brain cancer. He has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior.

Harry is survived by Debra, his beloved wife of twenty years; our children Gretchin Smith and husband Shawn, Jeffrey Vedder, Michael Vedder: our grandchildren Kourtney Priest, Colby Priest, Amelia Vedder; his parents Helene and Peter Moulis; Godmother Marie Benetos; sisters Aphrodite Moulis- Sutterfield and husband David, Stephanie Moulis; Godsons Dean Hajedemos, Killian Brubach; his brothers in law Steve Thomaston and wife Kathy and Donald Turner.

Harry was born in Brooklyn New York in 1960. After graduating from New College in Sarasota, he attended Medical School at the University of Miami. He completed his internship and residency at Orlando Regional Medical Center and was chief resident his senior year. Harry then went on to complete the Affiliated Gastroenterology program through Yale University at Waterbury Hospital Health Center in Waterbury, CT and Hospital of St. Raphael. As a fellow in Gastroenterology, he published many review articles and mastered new techniques and procedures, which he introduced to the Volusia County region. He was an outstanding physician for 28 years in private practice at Borland Groover Clinic and affiliated with the areas two hospitals; Halifax Health and Advent Health.

Harry was an avid photographer and wildlife lover, with museum exhibitions as well as regional shows and publications in magazines such as National Geographic and National Audubon Society and our local The Stethoscope you could say it was a great passion of his. Along with photography came a passion and love for the outdoors and traveling with his wife, Debra as well as many friends.

Harry lived out his life always guided by his Christian faith and was a devout member of Holy Cross Church. He is now resting in the arms of God. May his memory be Eternal.

The Viewing will be at Holy Cross Church in Ormond Beach from 4pm – 7pm

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holy Cross Church at 375 Fleming Ave Ormond Beach FL, 32174.



