|
|
Harry R. Skallerup
06/18/2019
Harry R. Skallerup, a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and a former university administrator, died of natural causes on June 18, 2019 in Holly Hill, Fla. He was 92. Harry Skallerup was born in Chicago in 1927 to Otto R. and Rebecca (Rossow) Skallerup. As a teenager, he worked as a cabin boy on excursion boats on the Great Lakes. Under a special program, he graduated early from Lane Tech High School for service in the war. He enlisted in the Coast Guard in March 1945 and was stationed at a series of posts on the East Coast before being mustered out the following year. For a short time, Harry continued his life at sea as an able-bodied seaman on merchant ships, sailing to South America, Africa, the South Seas, and Europe. Then, under the GI Bill, Harry attended the University of Illinois (Chicago), from which he received a B.S. in botany. He went on to pursue graduate study in the subject at Washington University in St. Louis, where he met his future wife, Amy Gage, whom he married in 1952. After receiving an M.A. in botany, Harry decided on a career in academic libraries and earned another master's degree, in library science, at the University of Minnesota (Minneapolis). Harry Skallerup began his career at the physics library at the University of Illinois (Champaign), then took a position in the reference library at Southern Illinois University (Carbondale). In 1959, Harry made a foray into the antiquarian book business at Walter J. Johnson, Inc. in New York City. Returning to librarianship, he worked at the engineering library at the University of Iowa in Iowa City (1962-1967). His next position was that of assistant director at the U.S. Naval Academy library in Annapolis, 1967 - 1977. At the Academy, he played an important role in planning the Nimitz Library, which was completed in 1973. Harry concluded his career by serving as director of the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) libraries in Boca Raton, where he oversaw the planning and building of a new library building. As an interlude during his directorship, he had one last stint as able-bodied seaman, sailing with the Military Sealift Command in 1980-1981. After retiring from FAU in 1992, he lived for a number of years in Ormond Beach, Fla., before making his final residence in Holly Hill. Harry Skallerup is the author of Books Afloat and Ashore: A History of Books, Libraries, and Reading among Seamen during the Age of Sail, published in 1974, as well as numerous articles on a variety of subjects. In addition to his lifelong interest in sailing and passion for reading, Harry was something of a Renaissance man and engaged in a variety of leisure pursuits: woodworking, horticulture, philately, banjo and guitar playing, genealogy, and miniature golf, to name only a few. Besides his wife, Harry is survived by three children: Thomas (Deirdre) of Silver Spring, Md., Susan Stokes (Bradley) of Frederick, Md., and Janet Scappini (Robert) of Gettysburg, Pa.; and six grandchildren: William, John, Emma, Allison, Caroline, and Thomas. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew. A memorial gathering will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Seamen's Church Institute or the Freedom to Read Foundation.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 2 to July 4, 2019