Harry Savells, Sr.
11/20/1942 - 05/15/2019
Harry Savells, Sr., age 76, of Edgewater, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Advent Health Daytona Beach. Born in Louisville, Kentucky to Calvin H. Sr. and LaMoyne Savells, Harry came to the area in 2004 from Louisville, KY.
A member of Beargrass Christian Church, Louisville, KY, Harry was a retired Industrial Arts teacher, and enjoyed woodworking. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Saundra; 2 daughters, Katherine Savells M.D. (Jeff Sosnowski M.D.) and Elizabeth Savells (Chi Phan); 2 sons, Harry Savells, Jr. and David (Jessica) Savells; 5 grandchildren and sister, Dianne (Darryl) Hammond. Harry was preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Savells, Jr.
Private service will be at a later date in Louisville, KY.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the Salvation Army, Salvation Army, 1555 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32117.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 17 to May 19, 2019