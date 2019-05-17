Home

POWERED BY

Services
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Savells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Savells Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harry Savells Sr. Obituary
Harry Savells, Sr.
11/20/1942 - 05/15/2019
Harry Savells, Sr., age 76, of Edgewater, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Advent Health Daytona Beach. Born in Louisville, Kentucky to Calvin H. Sr. and LaMoyne Savells, Harry came to the area in 2004 from Louisville, KY.
A member of Beargrass Christian Church, Louisville, KY, Harry was a retired Industrial Arts teacher, and enjoyed woodworking. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Saundra; 2 daughters, Katherine Savells M.D. (Jeff Sosnowski M.D.) and Elizabeth Savells (Chi Phan); 2 sons, Harry Savells, Jr. and David (Jessica) Savells; 5 grandchildren and sister, Dianne (Darryl) Hammond. Harry was preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Savells, Jr.
Private service will be at a later date in Louisville, KY.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the Salvation Army, Salvation Army, 1555 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32117.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 17 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
Download Now