|
|
Harry W. Cesan
11/02/1922 - 02/27/2020
Harry W. Cesan, age 97, of New Smyrna Beach, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home. Born in Feeding Hills, Massachusetts to James W. and Olga M. Cesan, Harry moved to the area in 1983 from Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Harry, in partnership with his father and two brothers, owned and operated James W. Cesan and Sons farm in Feeding Hills, Massachusetts. He was a member of the American Farm Bureau, Springfield Farmers Market Association, New Smyrna Beach Municipal Golf Course and New Smyrna Beach Senior Men's Golf League. He invented and held patents for farm machinery and was also interested in astronomy, building his own telescope. He, along with his wife, Virginia, also owned and operated the Cape Breeze Motel and Cottages in North Truro, MA. Harry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be missed by all that knew him. Survivors include Virginia, his wife of 74 years; 3 daughters, Judith (Charles) Brown, New Smyrna Beach; Deborah (Donald) Rudolph, Longwood; Amy Cesan, Palm City; and son, Glenn Cesan and life partner Teri Lambrou, Cape Cod, MA; 3 grandsons, Matthew (Erin)Brown, Darrin Vogeli, and Jonathan (Senani) Rudolph; one granddaughter, Lauren Vogeli, and two great grandchildren. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and sisters, and son, Eric. Memorial donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice 3800 Woodbriar Tail, Port Orange, FL 32129. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020