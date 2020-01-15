|
|
Harvey Lewis Fields
May 12, 1945 - January 11, 2020
Harvey Fields passed at Halifax Hospice Orange City after a long battle with cancer. He is predeceased by his wife, Kim, sons Harvey Jr and Jeffrey, and Brother Kenneth. Harvey is survived by his sons, Steven and Randy, brothers Paul (Iko) and Michael (Veronica), along with many nieces and nephews. Harvey grew up in North Syracuse, NY and moved to Florida in 1978. He started Fields Painting in Deltona, where he retired. Harvey took immense pride in helping others; in particular he had a passion for helping people in need. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and an active member of the local Post #8093 in Debary, FL. Harvey served four active years as a Gunners Mate in the Navy on the USS Shangri-La, where he served with his brother Kenneth. He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War where he was awarded the National Defense Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1967 as an E4 Petty Officer Third Class. Services to be held on Monday, January 20th, 2020 at Deltona Memorial Gardens, in Orange City, FL with full military honors and interred in the family plot at 11am. Following a reception at the Post #8093, in Debary, Fl. At 12am. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to the Post #8093 and/or Halifax Hospice Orange City in the name of Harvey L. Fields
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020