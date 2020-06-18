Hattie Mae Hamilton-Gibson
Nov. 26, 1953 - June 13, 2020
The Home Going Celebration will be 1pm Saturday, June 20, 2020 at ADJ Unity Funeral Home. Visitation Hours will be on Friday, June 19, 2020 4-8pm at ADJ Unity Funeral Home 105 W. new Hampshire Ave. DeLand, FL. 32720. Interment will follow the Home Going Celebration at Union Cemetery, W. Euclid Ave. DeLand, FL. Mrs. Hattie Mae Gibson was born on November 26, 1953 to Robert and Essie Mae Hamilton in Deland, FL. In her earlier years, she worked as a school bus attendant for the Volusia County School Board. Hattie was a devout Christian who served on the board for Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church; a church that her and her family were members of over many generations. She later joined and became a member of Unity of God's Manna Ministries Inc. Hattie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed helping others, was an amazing cook, and had a very giving spirit. Hattie Gibson entered eternal rest on the evening of June 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Gibson, Sr. 2 daughters, Tamara and Sheneka Gibson; 4 sisters, Clara Hamilton, Shirley Hightower, Leota Lane and Linda Hamilton; 3 brothers, Raymond, Robert, Herman, and Linwood Hamilton; 1st born granddaughter Monquavia Hamilton. She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Shavonda Gibson; 4 sons, Monolito Hamilton, Mario (Raquel), Robert Gibson and Jermain Gunn; 3 sisters, Mae Frances Tolbert, Patricia Williams and Renee Howard; her grandchildren, and great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends. Please log on to ADJUnity.com for the full Obituary
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.