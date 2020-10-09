Hau Q. Nguyen

October 05, 1961 - October 05, 2020

Hau Q. Nguyen, age 59 passed away on Monday, October 5th. He was a retired restaurant owner and devoted family man. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with his family. He was survived by his loving wife, Dong; his children Diem (Rick) Morgan, Kieu (James) Moses and Hien Nguyen and her betrothed (Fred); and his beloved grandchildren, Kelsea, James Cormac and Wesley. A private funeral will be held on October 15th and memorial on October 18th aboard the Dignity at Sea. He will be deeply missed. Arrangements under the care of Lankford Funeral Home in DeLand.



