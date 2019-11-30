Home

Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
Hazel Allison


1927 - 2019
Hazel Allison Obituary
Hazel Allison
1/24/1927 - 11/21/2019
Hazel Allison, 92, of Deland Fl died Thursday November 21st 2019 at Advent hospital Deland due to complications of pneumonia. Hazel was born in Groveland Florida to her late parents Benjamin C Hartley & Beatrice D Hartley and is predeceased by her husband's Bill Edwards & Joe P Allison, and her son Dr Michael D Allison MD and Wife Janis. She is survived by her son's Stephen R Edwards & and wife Barbara, Jack C Allison & wife Laurie, and Carson C Allison along with Granddaughter Shannon Allison & grandsons Shane Allison & Richard Edwards Wife Olivia & great granddaughter Lillian Edwards. Hazel graduated from Taylor High School in Pierson Florida before she married and started raising her children. She stayed home to be a wonderful mother and housewife until the late 1960's when she started selling world book encyclopedias and child craft unlocking a true gift of salesmanship winning our family a free trip to the Bahamas with the President of Field Enterprises. She was offered a management position with Field Enterprises, but she turned it down to focus her salesmanship expertise on real estate. Together with Joe Allison as a team Hazel sold many millions of dollars in real estate, but more importantly she began her fight for private property rights by becoming active with the West Volusia Realtors Association and County Committee. Hazel became a founding member and president of the Republican Club of West Volusia and won many awards including the Dave Smith republican of the year award Hazel was also instrumental in co-founding a Stetson University Young Republicans organization. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 6th at 3pm at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand, with the family receiving friends from 2:30-3pm prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
