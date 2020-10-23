1/1
Hazel Beatrice Nelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel Beatrice Nelson
October 20, 2020
Hazel Beatrice Nelson of Ormond Beach, age 92, a loving wife and mother, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born in Savanah, GA, where she met and married the love of her life, James B Nelson, who proceeded her in death. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, two sisters and her son Stanley L. Nelson. Hazel is survived by her children Clarence W. Nelson (Linda), Geary A. Nelson (Racheal) and Bonnie B. Russell (James); 9 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Hazel retired from Publix Markets where she worked for 20 years. Her interests included bowling, fishing, golf, and mahjong. A graveside service will be held at Daytona Memorial Park on Wednesday, October 28th at 11AM. Flowers and inquiries should be directed to Lohman Funeral Home 386-267-1100.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved