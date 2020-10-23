Hazel Beatrice Nelson

October 20, 2020

Hazel Beatrice Nelson of Ormond Beach, age 92, a loving wife and mother, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born in Savanah, GA, where she met and married the love of her life, James B Nelson, who proceeded her in death. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, two sisters and her son Stanley L. Nelson. Hazel is survived by her children Clarence W. Nelson (Linda), Geary A. Nelson (Racheal) and Bonnie B. Russell (James); 9 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Hazel retired from Publix Markets where she worked for 20 years. Her interests included bowling, fishing, golf, and mahjong. A graveside service will be held at Daytona Memorial Park on Wednesday, October 28th at 11AM. Flowers and inquiries should be directed to Lohman Funeral Home 386-267-1100.



